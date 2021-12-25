AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $22,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,294,000 after acquiring an additional 431,029 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $331.73 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.72 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

