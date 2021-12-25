American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of American Water Works worth $56,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $182.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

