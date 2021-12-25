Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,351,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

