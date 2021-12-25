Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $113,458.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3,437.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

