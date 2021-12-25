Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $113,458.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3,437.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
