Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

