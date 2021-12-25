Amalgamated Bank Sells 815 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.04.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.93 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.71 and a 200 day moving average of $369.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

