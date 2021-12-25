Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,522 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.85.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

