Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Primerica worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 53,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.75. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

