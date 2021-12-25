Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,999,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.42.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $503.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

