AlphaValue Upgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. HSBC cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $37.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Daimler will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

