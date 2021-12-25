AlphaValue Upgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. HSBC cut Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.55.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Daimler has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
