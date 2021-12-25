Alphastar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock stock opened at $913.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $925.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $900.32. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.