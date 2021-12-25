Alphastar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.