Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,485,000 after buying an additional 47,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.