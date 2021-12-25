Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37.

