Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 419 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.69.

