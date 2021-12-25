Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys 3,324 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 34,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $48.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.