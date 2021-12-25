Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 347,138 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 572,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 112,438 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

