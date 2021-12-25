Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,916.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,785.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.