Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

