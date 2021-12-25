Allworth Financial LP Has $640,000 Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 187,983.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

