Allworth Financial LP Has $559,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PENN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.47.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

