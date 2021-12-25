Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after buying an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $242.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.08. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $243.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

