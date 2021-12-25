Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $386.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $383.50 million to $391.27 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 162,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.