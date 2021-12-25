Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Allied Esports Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 1,245.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $204,855.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 64,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 909,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,845 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

