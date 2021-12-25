Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 474.16% from the company’s previous close.

ALLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $567.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,614,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,262,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,001,000 after purchasing an additional 105,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

