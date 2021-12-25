Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

