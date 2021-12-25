Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.41 and last traded at C$7.29. 26,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 161,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital restated a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.09 million and a PE ratio of 3.46.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

