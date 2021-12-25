Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $227.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

