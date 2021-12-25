Akshay Vaishnaw Sells 2,879 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

