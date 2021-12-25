AKO Capital LLP Invests $181.70 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 249,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,703,000. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $648.30 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $674.41 and a 200-day moving average of $719.32. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.20.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

