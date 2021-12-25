Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Reaches $13.23 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $13.23 million and approximately $236,184.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,982.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.03 or 0.07947937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.00317185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00888078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00074339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00408753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00255122 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

