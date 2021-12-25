ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.73

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and traded as high as $51.55. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $50.83, with a volume of 6,324 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.80.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.
