Affinia Financial Group LLC Has $827,000 Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Affinia Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinia Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $93.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

