AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

