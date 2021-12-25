AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.