AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.