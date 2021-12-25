AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 16.26% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGOV stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

