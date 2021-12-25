AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

