AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,697 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.