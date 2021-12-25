AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,597 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG opened at $367.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.91 and its 200-day moving average is $342.01. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $278.17 and a 12 month high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.