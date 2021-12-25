ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 82,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $95,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.