ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

