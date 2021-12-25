ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 71.69% and a negative net margin of 108.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Lenz bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.41. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.