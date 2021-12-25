Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 4,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 841,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Specifically, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,082. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

