ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,382,949 shares of company stock worth $47,014,172.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. On average, analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

