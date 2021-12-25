Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ABOS) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 28th

Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ABOS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 28th. Acumen Pharmaceuticals had issued 9,999,999 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $159,999,984 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $50,778,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $1,601,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

