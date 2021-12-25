Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 1,477 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $97.55.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

