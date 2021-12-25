Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $759,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8,500.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

