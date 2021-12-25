Accuvest Global Advisors Has $4.98 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.4% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

