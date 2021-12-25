Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 302.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.88. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

