Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2336 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

ACAZF opened at $15.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

